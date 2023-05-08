'Kaizer Chiefs players had to gel, Orlando Pirates have a core' - Zwane explains Amakhosi's struggles

Arthur Zwane believes Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro had an already established base for success this term which wasn't the case at Kaizer Chiefs.

Riveiro & Zwane are both in their debut seasons

Spanish coach has had a better season

Zwane explains the Amakhosi struggle

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs are set for another season without a trophy after they were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup on Saturday by Orlando Pirates who will now play Sekhukhune United in the final.

Bucs, under coachRiveiro, have been doing relatively well this season; they have won the MTN8 and are on the verge of qualifying for the Caf Champions League.

Zwane argues all was made possible because the Sea Robbers had a core as opposed to the Glamour Boys.

The former attacker further faulted the injuries suffered by his players as one of the reasons why Amakhosi had inconsistencies.

WHAT HE SAID: "Obviously the only difference when it comes to that is us bringing in new players, that needed to gel. We were also working on our chemistry and understanding and when you look at Pirates how many players that they brought this season," Zwane, who had 10 new players while Bucs welcomed 12 additions, said as quoted by SABC.

"Already they had a core. With us, we didn't have a core. We had to start afresh. When you look at players that were part and parcel of the team this season, some of them did not play. Taking into consideration that most of our key players, for me very key players that could have played a huge role, [even in Saturday's game] and many other games that we ended up losing, they were out injured."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane will have to hope SuperSport United do not win any of their last two matches for them to stand a chance of at least finishing in the first three positions and qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup.

Pirates are almost certain to play in the Caf Champions League, having collected 50 points from the 28 matches played, six more than their rivals who are further weakened by their goal difference.

Despite completing the double over their old rivals in the Premier Soccer League, Amakhosi have failed to achieve the desired consistency to win silverware in the almost-ending campaign and Zwane will be under pressure to deliver next season.

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs play SuperSport next in a must-win match if they are to sustain their faint hopes of playing continental football.