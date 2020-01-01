Kaizer Chiefs players didn’t want to disappoint Khumalo – Middendorp

The Amakhosi manager has praised his troops for a win to mark the club’s 50th birthday celebration

In the wake of their 3-0 win over on Wednesday night, coach Ernst Middendorp has stated they are not planning to disappoint anyone, saying everybody deserves the credit.

The German manager led Amakhosi to their 12th Premier Soccer League ( ) win at FNB Stadium to stretch their lead to six points at the top of the table.

On the other hand, the Soweto giants’ win marked their 50th birthday celebrations and the coach believes the occasion meant the players had to step up and not disappoint former players such as Doctor Khumalo and Vusi Lamola.

"In May or June I was not really sure about language, knowledge from Leonardo [Castro], now he takes nearly seven minutes from making an interview in the English language, the change is phenomenal, fantastic," Middendorp told SuperSport TV.

"Yeah, the game I think we haven't really highlighted it before but, you know you go to a birthday yesterday, a big celebration you see all the big shots.

"From Doc Khumalo, (Siphiwe) Tshabalala and all the guys, (Vusi) 'Computer' Lamola and you see the faces of the players knowing they don't want to disappoint the party.

"They don't want to disappoint anybody and you see the tension already going to the camp last night and I must say under these circumstances, a huge compliment to each and everybody who has been on the field today.”

On managing to bag a convincing win over the Lions of the North, Middendorp said it was not easy but praised his players.

"To manage this, knowing to play Highlands Park with a certain defensive shape they have in their man-to-man organization, it's not easy to play the game though, 3-0 at the end of the day. I think fully deserved - a compliment to each and everybody,” he added.

"Because of the occasion, in particular losing the last game against SuperSport (United) three days ago and the occasion is something we haven't, let's say we have denied it intentionally, that's our job from the technical team side and the management side.

“But I know how important it is for the entire history and you don't want on your birthday [to] spoil the party."