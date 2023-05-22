Kaizer Chiefs players blamed: 'It can't be Zwane! Hunt, Baxter, Middendorp were there before' - Kannemeyer

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender David Kannemeyer argues coaches cannot be blamed for the club's lengthened struggles in South African football.

In recent seasons, Chiefs have been changing coaches

Zwane signed a three-year contract at the beginning of the season

Kannemeyer questions players' quality

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs have been making changes in the technical bench, firing and hiring coaches in their bid to be successful on the pitch.

Arthur Zwane was appointed to coach the Glamour Boys at the beginning of the season, replacing Stuart Baxter who had been fired.

However, Amakhosi have ended the season without a trophy - extending their eight-year trophyless drought as well as finishing fifth on the Premier Soccer League table.

Nevertheless, Kannemeyer insists coaches are not to blame for the club's struggles and has questioned the quality of the players in the team.

WHAT HE SAID: "The fact is there are no quality players at the moment. I think the playing staff is not good enough, that's all reality," Kannemeyer told Far Post.

"When people [fans] are looking at the players, what are the players doing? It can't be the coaches; Gavin Hunt was there, Stuart Baxter and Ernst Middendorp were there before.

"You can bring another coach, he will fail because there is no quality. Clearly, you can't fire three coaches in a space of a year and a half and say the coach is the problem.

"They [management] need to re-look at the whole squad and see what they can bring in to make the team better."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At the beginning of the season, Chiefs signed a total of 10 players and added the likes of Christian Saile in the most recent transfer window.

Zwane conceded there were mistakes in the recruitment of players at the beginning of the season, something he wants to amend.

Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, Erick Mathoho, and Austin Dube are some of the players expected to leave.

Zwane is already in the transfer market preparing for next season. In January, he signed SuperSport United defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe on a pre-contract agreement. The Amakhosi coach has also secured the signature of TS Galaxy defender Given Msimango.

The Soweto Giants are also chasing Yanga SC striker Fiston Mayele who has been a hit for the Caf Confederation Cup finalists.

WHAT NEXT: Zwane has a few weeks to convince his targets to join Amakhosi ahead of the new campaign.