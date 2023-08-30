Kaizer Chiefs players bite the dust again as Broos announces Bafana Bafana final squad for Namibia and DR Congo friendlies

No Kaizer Chiefs player made it in Hugo Broos' final Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming international friendly matches.

Broos trimmed his squad from 36 players to 23

Bafana face Namibia on September 9

They will then play against DR Congo three days later

WHAT HAPPENED? After the Amakhosi trio of Given Msimango, Sifiso Hlanti and Pule Mmodi were selected in the provisional squad, they failed to make the cut into the 23-man squad.

Bafana are set to host Namibia on September 9 before facing DR Congo three days later, with both matches being played at Orlando Stadium.

Also dropped by Broos are Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, Njabulo Blom, Sphephelo Sithole, Khanyisa Mayo, Iqraam Rayners and Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

France-based Lebo Mothiba and Kobamelo Kodisang, who plays in Portugal, could make their first appearances under Broos after being picked.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The September friendlies will set the tone for January's Africa Cup of Nations finals to be hosted by Ivory Coast.

There are also more opportunities for players to prove themselves to Broos during other friendly matches against Eswatini and Ivory Coast in October.

The final chance for players to raise their hands up ahead of Afcon will come in December. Bafana will also play against Benin and Rwanda in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

It will be a busy first half of the season as players look to impress the Belgian while playing for their clubs.

WHAT NEXT? Bafana's Premier Soccer League players will be involved in league matches and the MTN8 before switching attention to the national team.