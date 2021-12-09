Kaizer Chiefs player safety is far more important than a football match - McCarthy

AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy hopes Kaizer Chiefs “don't get punished for something that is happening throughout the world” after coronavirus hit their camp.

At least 31 Amakhosi employees were confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 last week, before five more tested positive this week.

This saw Chiefs failing to host Cape Town City last Saturday and did not travel to KwaZulu-Natal to face Golden Arrows on Wednesday as the club said they were incapacitated to arrange a playing squad.

“Kaizer Chiefs have been unfortunate that the pandemic spread throughout the whole team,” said McCarthy as per IOL.

“Rightfully so, they can’t be expected to put out their MDC team or a team with an insufficient number of players. I hope that the right thing is done and that Chiefs don’t get punished for something that’s happening throughout the world. We have to show compassion because at the end of the day the players' safety is far more important than a football match.”

This has placed the Premier Soccer League in a quagmire and they have been silent on Chiefs' crisis. Interest now is on how the league will act on the matter.

Cape Town City and Golden Arrows could be handed walkovers or the matches could be postponed.

“People need to realise that the normal flu also exists which is not related to Covid-19,” McCarthy said.

“We did have a few cases of players not feeling well and after doing Covid tests, they came back negative. We did not want to risk the players' health. Even though they tested negative, they were still feeling under the weather. We have to excuse the players from training so that it does not affect other players.

“If teams follow the protocols, I don’t see why games may have to be cancelled. We are professional and every team is trying to keep their players fit and healthy while also trying to keep them from getting Covid.”

It is yet to be seen if Chiefs will manage to raise a team to host Sekhuhune United on Sunday.