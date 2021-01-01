Kaizer Chiefs play some pretty football - Sasman

Amakhosi are at home against their Soweto rivals as they seek to end a difficult run and boost their top-eight chances

Kaizer Chiefs defender Yagan Sasman says they know what to expect from Swallows FC when they host the Dube Birds in a Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

A difficult patch of form for Chiefs has threatened to derail their ambitions of finishing the season in the top half of the table and their recent outings include losing to some relegation candidates, Tshakhuma Tsha Msadzivhandila and Chippa United.

They now face a Swallows side fighting for a top-three spot and a team which edged them 1-0 in the reverse fixture last November, when Joseph Mhlongo’s late goal decided the contest at Dobsonville Stadium.

“We definitely remember the result against Swallows. We always say such games don’t go away from our minds but we play pretty football,” Sasman told Chiefs’ media.

“That is the name of the game, it is always the best team on the day that will win the game. We are preparing well for the game and yes Swallows have been doing well this season.

"They have been playing some good football so we know what to expect from them and we are preparing well for them.

“I think the game is going to be difficult for us. Of course it is a Soweto derby and all derbies are difficult. I think the guys will be pumped up because it is an important game for us.

“Every game is important for us now because we need to win each and every game. Three points are important for us because our goal is to make it into the top-eight so maximum points are vital.”

After the Swallows match, Chiefs will be left with three games before concluding their PSL season.

Amakhosi’s top-eight bid reminds Sasman of last season, when they were in the title race and missed the crown on the final day of the campaign.

“Last season didn’t go our way, going down to the last match and the last 20 minutes of that match so it is difficult for us and we know our games can be thrown away in the last period of the league,” continued Sasman.

“So we are staying focused and we are working hard throughout the end of the season until the last game. We need to win every single game from now.”:

Sasman has made six appearances in all competitions as coach Gavin Hunt has been preferring Philani Zulu or Reeve Frosler at the left-back position.

This is in contrast to last season, when he featured in 18 league games, and the former Cape Town Spurs defender feels not having regular game time has taken a toll on him mentally.

“Myself being in and out of the team and not always playing this season has been difficult mentally for me but as players we are pushing each other on and off the field,” Sasman said.

“Even the guys on the bench not playing support the guys on the field. In training you just try to improve and be ready for your next opportunity.”