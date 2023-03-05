'Kaizer Chiefs play in moments and patches' - Khan not convinced by Zwane's Amakhosi

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Farouk Khan is unimpressed by the way the Soweto giants won their last two Premier Soccer League games.

Chiefs have recorded slim victories in their last two games

But they have been largely unconvincing in those games

Khan is also unimpressed by their showing

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs first emerged triumphant from the Soweto Derby courtesy of an Olisa Ndah own goal which handed them a 1-0 win, before edging Richards Bay King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday by the same margin.

The wins eased pressure on coach Arthur Zwane whose team was being criticised for inconsistent results.

Despite Amakhosi earning six points from the two outings, and kept alive their hopes to end the campaign in the top two, Khan is not convinced by the way Zwane’s men imposed themselves.

WHAT WAS SAID: “They are grinding out results at the moment,” Khan told Thisisfootball.Africa. “Not vintage Chiefs football though... If one has to be positive, I suppose you can say they are building.

"They, however, need to be careful not to take long to build this new philosophy, as Chiefs are a team that demands success playing attractive football.

“We have seen them missing out on the league in the last game of the season under Middendorp and firing him. There seems to be a lot of work ahead of Arthur and his technical team as the team lacks cohesion and consistency for over 90 minutes. They play well in moments and patches.

"Dolly is trying to lead by example and the players are giving their best. Let’s just wait and see how the team performs moving forward.”

AND WHAT MORE? Khan shared some advice on how Chiefs can improve things, from the academy to the senior team.

“It’s difficult to give solutions if one is not aware of what is happening at training and during the week’s preparation leading up to the game,” added Khan.

“However, they must improve the players they have signed and make sure they play the Chiefs way.

"Also, identify their best 18 players and have them play regularly. Look to prepare their academy players better so that they can add quality depth in the first team.

“Their best young player is Shabalala, and he only spent a short period in their MDC team. Their academy players should spend a minimum of seven to eight years in their academy.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs are now left with eight league games before the season ends. Their opponents include relegation-threatened teams as well as SuperSport United, who are one of their main rivals for continental football, plus a tricky Cape Town City in their last match of the campaign.

It is a crucial fixture schedule for Zwane and a huge test of character for Amakhosi to rise and defy the odds in what has so far been a difficult season for them.

They will also be trying to win the Nedbank Cup which is their last shot at silverware this season. Winning the Nedbank Cup will also come with a Caf Confederation Cup berth in the event Amakhosi fail to finish the season in the top three.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Nedbank Cup bid continues as Chiefs prepare to host National First Division side Casric Stars in a Round of 16 affair next Sunday.