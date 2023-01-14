Kaizer Chiefs’ ‘performance wasn’t bad’ against AmaZulu - Zwane responds to Usuthu thrashing

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane feels his team put in a good display despite their 4-0 loss away to AmaZulu in a PSL match on Friday.

Zwane was happy with Chiefs’ performance despite losing

Amakhosi coach blamed mistakes and missed chances

The Glamour Boys have now lost two straight league games

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs found themselves 3-0 down at half-time after AmaZulu capitalised on some poor defending and mistakes from the back to score.

Dumisani Zuma and Ramahlwe Mphahlele scored from set pieces in between Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana’s missed penalty before Junior Dion robbed goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune to make it 3-0 at the break with Bongi Ntuli piling on the misery later.

The defeat, which extended Chiefs winless run against AmaZulu to eight games, saw the Glamour Boys remain fourth on the standings with 24 points, 16 behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, but Zwane is happy with his side’s performance.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I think if you look at the game we played last week and you look at the game today [Friday], I think we put them on the back foot,” Zwane told SuperSport TV after the match.

“Early in the game, maybe poor decision-making in the final third. Then we conceded. Just after conceding from a dead-ball situation, I believe we could’ve defended it better.

“Then we got a penalty. I think had we converted the penalty, it would’ve been a different ball game all together. But then again, we bonded from a dead-ball situation, then the mistake.

“Unfortunately, whenever we make mistakes we get punished and when the opposition makes those mistakes we don’t take them, we don’t bury those chances. It’s one of those days that I’d like to forget, more especially for the players because I think they tried their level best.

“I think several times Mshini [Nkosingiphile Ngcobo] could’ve scored, [Wandile] Duba should’ve scored and I believe [Edmilson] Dove as well but it just wasn’t our day.

“But the performance wasn’t bad, to be quite honest. We were in control of the game. Obviously when now we’re chasing the game, we lost a little bit of our structure but we still looked like scoring any given time.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It’s back-to-back defeats for the Glamour Boys, whose ambitions of challenging Sundowns for the title now look far-fetched even if the season is just halfway done.

Zwane’s side have been guilty of missing clear chances and the story was the same at Moses Mabhida Stadium when Ngcobo and Kgaogelo Sekgota went close in the second half when Amakhosi were chasing the game.

It was AmaZulu’s first league win over Chiefs in Durban since March 1999 when they won 3-2.

WHAT’S NEXT? It doesn’t get any better for Zwane’s side who will face leaders and defending champions Sundowns in their next PSL match on January 21.