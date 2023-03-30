Kaizer Chiefs’ perfect replacement for Billiat is Cape Town City star Mdantsane - Mabotsa

Former Chiefs defender Isaac Mabotsa has named the player he feels would be the best signing to replace Khama Billiat.

Billiat's Chiefs contract is coming to an end

His Amakhosi future has become a subject of speculation

A former Chiefs player suggests Billiat's replacement

WHAT HAPPENED? Billiat’s Amakhosi contract is coming to an end at the end of June and there are no talks of him staying at the Naturena side beyond this winter. With the Zimbabwean star having struggled for form this season, his future at Chiefs looks bleak after coach Arthur Zwane refused to give assurances if he will still be with Billiat beyond the current term.

Currently, Billiat is out nursing an injury that has ruled him out for the rest of the season. He last featured in a competitive match in October 2022.

Fuelling rumours that Billiat’s contract will not be renewed is Chiefs’ reported pursuit of Cape Town City attacker Mduduzi Mdantsane. Reports suggest Amakhosi are at an advanced stage in talks with City over Mdantsane, a player they are said to have also targeted in January.

Mabotsa feels Mdantsane has the quality to replace Billiat at Chiefs as he approves this potential transfer.

WHAT MABOTSA SAID: “With Mdantsane, the boy has been proving himself season after season,” Mabotsa told Soccerladuma.

“He is a quality player. We need that quality in the team in terms of a number 10. If you check, Billiat has been out for some time.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Billiat has endured what could be a very unusual season since arriving in the Premier Soccer League in 2010. For the first time in his career in the PSL, the former Mamelodi Sundowns has failed to find the back of the net.

So serious is his situation that Chiefs fans did the unimaginable of booing a player they used to worship.

Before injury struck, Billiat made 11 appearances across all competitions and he did not score, while providing three assists. This is in stark contrast to a player who was arguably Chiefs’ best player last season when he managed seven goals and eight assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR BILLIAT? The Zimbabwean star continues to recover from his injury. Although he will not take any further part this season, he would be hoping his future is decided before the campaign ends