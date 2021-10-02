Kaizer Chiefs penalty: McCarthy and AmaZulu right to feel aggrieved

Kaizer Chiefs appeared lucky to come away with a point against AmaZulu after receiving a dubious penalty in added time at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on Saturday.

The Durban side had been looking set for their first home win in the league against Amakhosi since 1992 after former Orlando Pirates striker Luvuyo Memela had scored early in the second half.

But it wasn't to be as Chavani awarded a 93rd minute spot kick which was dispatched by Keagan Dolly to make it 1-1, after Tapelo Xoki was deemed to have handled Lebogang Manyama's cross.

The referee took some time - five to 10 seconds - before making his decision, and had seemingly done so after receiving communication from his assistant Emmanuel De Sani.

Replays however strongly suggested that Chavani should have gone with what looked like his initial instincts - to continue play, rather than to award the spot kick.





For starters, there was no clear evidence that the ball struck Xoki's arm, and if there was no obvious infingement, then the benefit of the doubt should have gone with the defending side.

What the replays did suggest is that the ball may have made contact with Xoki's shoulder, which would have been legitimate from the defender under the latest regulations.

What the replays also seemed to highlight was that before making his cross, Manyama had himself handled the ball in order to get it under control. In other words, AmaZulu should have been given the free-kick, making the Xoki incident irrelevant as it came afterwards.

So it wasn't just on the one count which AmaZulu can feel aggrieved.

Admittedly it wasn't an easy decision to make as the angle with which the ball struck Xoki made it tough to see on which part of his body the contact came.

It did however add to the case of those who feel that VAR should be introduced to the PSL sooner rather than later. McCarthy must be thinking so.