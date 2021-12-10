Kaizer Chiefs’ rigorous Covid-19 testing policy has in a way been a double-edged sword.

Of course it's the right thing to do, both for the Chiefs players and staff, and for the public at large.

But had Amakhosi not been testing so thoroughly, it’s possible that a number of their players may have been asymptomatic and therefore, the team might not have had to pull out of their last two matches, against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows.

Of course, it needs to be said again, that would not have been acceptable.

But it does raise the question – are all clubs being as honest as Chiefs, or at least, are all the PSL clubs testing regularly and property following all protocols.

Earlier this week, Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker said he does not believe this is the case.

"I know for a fact a team like SuperSport test often. They have had positive cases and they testing again tomorrow (Thursday). I am sure other teams are not testing as regularly," Barker said after the 1-0 defeat, as quoted by IOL.

Barker also admitted that while his own team are following ‘all other protocols’, there are not set regulations regarding the frequency of testing.

"We test regularly, but we haven't recently tested,” he said, following the midweek defeat by SuperSport United at the Danie Craven Stadium.

Additionally, another inside source associated with a top-flight side, revealed to GOAL that for the most part, the PSL are leaving it to the clubs to conduct their own Covid-19 safety measures.

He said that there were stricter measures in place around about the time of the bio-bubble last season, but that in recent months, clubs have been expected to take the responsibility for the well-being of their players and staff.

In other words, testing is not mandatory.

In the wake of the fourth Covid-19 wave hitting South Africa, it’s perhaps time for more strict health regulations to be in place.

It’s also time that the PSL makes a decision as to what will happen regarding the outcome and points of Chiefs’ Cape Town City and Golden Arrows matches. And to decide what will happen if another club also comes down with an outbreak, which seems very possible.

In the current environment, where there is a great concern about the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, it would seem particularly harsh if Chiefs are docked points for being honest and efficient over health safety protocols.

Perhaps like the English Premier League, who are more flexible on the issue and assesses each Covid-19 outbreak on a case-by case basis rather than simply focusing solely on squad numbers, the PSL could take a more fluid approach.

When Tottenham Hotspur were forced to pull out from their match with Brighton after a Covid-19 outbreak last week, they were not punished.

Right now in South Africa there does not seem to be any kind of approach - almost a week after Chiefs failed to rock up for the City match, there has still been no public word from the league.

In these uncertain Covid-19 times, a bit more decisiveness is surely needed.