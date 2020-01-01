Kaizer Chiefs part ways with Maluleka, Molangoane, Mahlasela

The three midfielders will no longer be Amakhosi players and the club will finish the season without them

have announced that George Maluleka is no longer their player following the expiry of his contract on June 30.

Chiefs have also parted ways with Joseph Molangoane and Kabelo Mahlasela whose contracts both also ran out.

Headlining the departures is Maluleka, who is set to be officially unveiled as a player after six-and-half seasons at Naturena.

The former Cape Town midfielder turned down a new Chiefs deal offer earlier this year before signing a pre-contract with Mamelodi Sundowns in March.

“George Maluleka's contract has expired and he opted not to renew it as previously stated. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” announced Chiefs.

Maluleka made 19 Premier Soccer League ( ) appearances for Chiefs this season and contributed five assists.

Also leaving is Malongoane, whose last two seasons at Chiefs were made difficult by persistent injuries and extremely limited game time.

The 32-year-old managed to feature in just two games for Chiefs in the past two seasons and was yet to play a single minute this term.

“Joseph Molangoane's contract has expired and it has not been renewed. We wish you all the best in your future endeavours. Thank you for your contribution,” announced Chiefs.

Malongoane and Maluleka have been followed through the exit door by Mahlasela, who had been out on loan at since January.

“Kabelo Mahlasela has left the Club as his contract was not renewed. We wish him all the best at Polokwane City FC and going forward,” said Chiefs.

While the midfielder is reportedly close to sealing a permanent move to Polokwane, he had said that he hoped to stay at Chiefs.

“I’ll be lying if I say I don’t want to play for Kaizer Chiefs anymore. But this is football and this is life,” Mahlasela told IOL.

"Sometimes we don’t get all the things we want. At times you have to move and try and move out of any situation you are facing. If it happens that I go back to Chiefs, only God knows, I’ll really appreciate that. If it doesn’t, I have to move on and focus on my next move. What I love the most is playing football.”