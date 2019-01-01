Kaizer Chiefs part ways with goalkeeper Virgil Vries

The Namibia international only joined Amakhosi at the start of the current season, but he has now been shown the exit door

have announced that they have parted ways with goalkeeper Virgil Vries with immediate effect.

The 28-year-old still had two more years on his contract with Amakhosi, but given his erratic goalkeeping, the club decided to offload him in preparation for next season.

Amakhosi took to their social media platforms to confirm the news while wishing the lanky shot-stopper the best of luck in his future endeavours.

Kaizer Chiefs would like to announce the departure of goalkeeper Virgil Vries. His contract with the Club has been terminated and is effective immediately.



The Club wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/JhSUpsottQ — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 1, 2019

Vries becomes the fourth player to part ways with Chiefs in a week.

Last week, the Glamour Boys parted ways with Hendrick Ekstein, Gustavo Paez and Khotso Malope.

The departure of Vries doesn't come as a major surprise given that the Soweto giants recently brought in Daniel Akpeyi from .

The former keeper leaves Amakhosi having made eight appearances across all domestic competitions.

Article continues below

He conceded six goals in the eight matches and picked up four clean sheets.

However, the two costly mistakes he made against and saw him relegated to the stands.

As a result, Ernst Middendorp gave both Akpeyi and Bruce Bvuma the chance to start in goal in the absence of the injured Itumeleng Khune, who is expected to return to action next season.