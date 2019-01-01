Kaizer Chiefs part ways with Bhongolethu Jayiya

As part of their preparation for next season, Amakhosi have decided to end their two-year relationship with Jayiya

have officially parted ways with midfielder Bhongolethu Jayiya.

Jayiya joined Amakhosi on a free transfer after leaving last season.

However, he failed to command a regular place in the club's starting line-up, forcing the management to terminate his contract.

Last week, reports emerged that Jayiya was on his way out of the club but this couldn't be confirmed at the time as both sides were still negotiating a settlement.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chiefs took to their social media platforms to announce Jayiya's departure from the club while wishing well in his future endeavours.

Jayiya becomes the fifth player to leave the Soweto giants in recent weeks following in the footsteps of Hendrick Ekstein, Gustavo Paez, Khotso Malope and Virgil Vries.

