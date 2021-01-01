Kaizer Chiefs' Parker the South African Lewandowski - Twitter reacts to Amakhosi win
Bernard Parker scored his first goal since April 2019 to earn Kaizer Chiefs three points against Wydad Casablanca in Saturday's Caf Champions League encounter.
After two red cards, Amakhosi went on to win and their supporters appeared to have missed Parker's trademark celebration, where he brushes his elbow, and they took to Twitter to express their feelings.
It's been too long since he brushed his elbow Danko #CAFCL— F-K Manyesa 🇿🇦 (@kgalizo88) April 3, 2021
Parker#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/LT0w24kXih
#Amakhosi4Life yes we did with 2Red card. pic.twitter.com/mYTpLx0pEM— Ndamu Khorombi (@ndamu34146667) April 3, 2021
#KaizerChiefs#Amakhosi4Life#Caf— Jabu Buhley Buthelezi(@Buhlekashenge) April 3, 2021
Last week Kaizer Chiefs won we had a long weekend, this week Kaizer Chiefs won we having a long weekend, this team is own the country, we are controlling 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Zn7ucTZwoP
Someone needs to sit Nurkovic down and tell him that he doesn't have to put himself under pressure to deliver just because he has a new improved contract, it will happen he just need to calm down #Amakhosi4Life— Jobe Alexander ™ (@AlexSithole) April 3, 2021
So vele kaizer Chiefs is carrying the country? #CAFCL #KaizerChiefs #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/yZoz4t2w6w— Muzi Mlondo (@Nazomagenge2) April 3, 2021
Bernard Parker is the South African Lewandowski #Amakhosi4Life— Thαßo©️ (@ThaboDieJaneiro) April 3, 2021
People keep saying we played against a B team technically we don't have an A infact wining from 2 man down we were the B team #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/XfRe8WLDTX— Freddie Ècho.SA 🇿🇦 (@FreddieEcho_) April 3, 2021
Reeve Frosler, Njabulo Blom, Samir Nurkovic to name the few, it was first time for them to see this celebration, polishing an elbow #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/AlFVJmYQ83— uNjomane (@mhlongo_manqoba) April 3, 2021
Parker has really been persistent i really love his commitment towards playing better— F4MAN (@Foreman73106776) April 3, 2021
He is really trying let's support him Khosination
When was the last tym we saw this celebration #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/HKzkSKkoKL
I don’t want to say Kaizer Chiefs are turning things around... but— Amakhosi4LIVE (@amakhosi4live) April 3, 2021
Are Kaizer Chiefs turning things around?
#Amakhosi4Life #A4Ltv #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/BREdk3dTtv
i Chiefs nokuwinaayy #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/sDTJfUW4Fz— True-hearted 🇿🇦 (@Bongv_) April 3, 2021
Sure @premierleague here's a headline for your International news.— Jobe Alexander ™ (@AlexSithole) April 3, 2021
"Nine men Kaizer Chiefs moered Wydad at FNB Stadium on Saturday" via Sithole Brothers.#Amakhosi4Life #CAFCL
Not Every team can win with 2 Red cards— Paul k 🇿🇦Sefiti (@PaulKruger95) April 3, 2021
I think we are ready For Man City #Amakhosi4Life #CAFCL #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/otXooh2GQH
#Amakhosi4Life what I like about Kaizer Chiefs family, we can go 5 games without a win and Win that one game, we'll go crazy as if we won the league, that shows how much we love this team. pic.twitter.com/WDOiuWGAnC— Sparkle (@Si_Manzini) April 3, 2021
Not only we beat Wydad, also the ref and the pain goes straight to Orlando #CAFCL #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/8Za8dPueb2— T H I E R R Y (@deepthierry) April 3, 2021
#Amakhosi4Life if don't believe go to police station open a case— Jerry Katumpa (@JerryKatumpa) April 3, 2021
We are taking #CAFCL this year pic.twitter.com/CoksXawXCQ
Die Hond's goal is the difference..yebo#Amakhosi4Life #CAFCL— Sharon R.Nyika (@Sharon_R_Nyika) April 3, 2021
We are still in
RETWEET if you are a Chiefs fan pic.twitter.com/3P7izKyyLn
Those cheating morons couldn't change the scoreline.— Hunter (@JLMokwena) April 3, 2021
MAKHOSI, WE ARE VICTORIOUS!!!!!
#Amakhosi4Life #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/Qzny4oeilP
Al Ahly and Bayern Munich we are ready for you now#Amakhosi4Life— Lunah Tuc (@YOLO_4_real) April 3, 2021
#CAFCL pic.twitter.com/rl3ysNlOaA
Heheh Wydad Casablanca brought a B team #Amakhosi4Life— Themba Kaebis (@Themba_kaebis) April 3, 2021
*Kaizer Chiefs was like hold my drink we will play only 9 men #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/jb3qQTDqSK
Chiefs beat Wydad and thier referee #CAFCL #TotalCAFCL @WACofficiel @KaizerChiefs #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/xLxvwOTnkD— vuyani (@khanyiqondani8) April 3, 2021
And the team of legends marches on. Well done lads @KaizerChiefs #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/Z4wfOdB7m8— Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) April 3, 2021
All those who gave Wydad a straight win ngithi Dumelang baloyi #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/cWsPynyxRr— Mbaliyethu Sithole (@MbaliyethuS) April 3, 2021
Come end of the season we will be Above of Swallows and Orlando pirates save the tweet. @KaizerChiefs #Amakhosi4Life Amakhooooooooooooooosi! https://t.co/wYOS2mIcjY pic.twitter.com/Hz9VuGFvqC— vuyani (@khanyiqondani8) April 4, 2021
Last week Kaizer Chiefs won and we had a holiday, this week it won then we a have a long weekend. This team should just continue winning as it seems like it controls holidays in South Africa. #Amakhosi4Life— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) April 4, 2021