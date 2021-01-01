Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs' Parker the South African Lewandowski - Twitter reacts to Amakhosi win

Michael Madyira
@MG_Madyira
Although they did not move up the standings, Amakhosi edged the visiting Moroccans to record their second victory in this campaign

Bernard Parker scored his first goal since April 2019 to earn Kaizer Chiefs three points against Wydad Casablanca in Saturday's Caf Champions League encounter.

After two red cards, Amakhosi went on to win and their supporters appeared to have missed Parker's trademark celebration, where he brushes his elbow, and they took to Twitter to express their feelings.

