Kaizer Chiefs’ Parker is the sort of player we want to produce in South Africa – Baxter

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter has described midfielder Bernard Parker as an example for players in South Africa.

The 35-year-old player produced a superb display as Amakhosi cruised to a 2-1 win against SuperSport United in a Premier Soccer League match at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Parker scored the two goals after being set up by Keagan Dolly and in the process shattered Siphiwe Tshabalala’s PSL record for Chiefs of 58 goals, as he moved to 60.

Parker is worth a place at Chiefs

“I told the players that they are privileged to have a senior professional like Parker who puts in the shift he put in tonight,” Baxter told the media as quoted by IOL.

“He got the goals that won us the three points and who is an absolute glowing example of the sort of player that we want to produce in South Africa.

“He’s hardworking, humble, a good team player and responsible in society and for that reason, and that reason alone, Parker is worth a place in Kaizer Chiefs.”

On the team’s performance against SuperSport, Baxter explained: “I thought we were disjointed in the first half. We misunderstood the game plan. We had a chat at half-time and the second half was much better tactically.

“We looked more dangerous even when we were playing a low block. In the second half, the players had a good performance.”

'I just want to thank God'

Meanwhile, Parker, who was substituted in the second half, has explained how he felt after breaking the Chiefs record.

“I just want to thank God that I managed to break the record,” he told SuperSport TV as quoted by Idiskitimes. “Thanks to everyone, especially my family, who’ve always been there for me through tough times.

“Big up to the lads that we managed to stay strong, we managed to close the spaces, knowing that SuperSport is a dangerous team and how well they’ve done so far.

“This is a massive win for and I believe there is more to come from us.”

Article continues below

On their game plan, Parker said: “What the coach has asked from me is to make runs behind them.

“As I mentioned earlier on in our movement, which was very key, which was very important. I tried to do as much movement as possible for the team and I got the goals.

“I tried to do more and unfortunately I got injured. It’s now back to recovery and shift our focus back onto the next game.”