Kaizer Chiefs' Parker sees himself 'finishing career' at Naturena

The Amakhosi veteran waters down speculation that he is on his way out of the Soweto giants as his current contract is nearing an end

Kaizer Chiefs forward Bernard Parker has expressed his desire to end his playing career at Amakhosi amid reports he is one of the players set to be offloaded at the conclusion of the current season.

The 35-year-old has been with Chiefs since 2011 but his contributions at the club have decreased with no single Premier Soccer League goal in the past two seasons.

He has managed just an assist and a goal in 26 games across all competitions this term and with his Amakhosi future uncertain, he is unfazed by the criticism directed at him by the club's fans.

"I hope that I can stay at the club for a very long time. My agent is currently busy with that. I see myself finishing my career at Chiefs," Parker told SAFM.

"The criticism doesn't bother me. I'm a true professional. What is said outside about me is different to what's being said inside the club."

"For me, it's not about Parker. It's about the team. I've sacrificed a lot for the team. We've also had a challenging season with the Fifa ban and as senior players, we've had to guide the youngsters this season"

Parker's expression of the intention to continue at Chiefs comes a week after his agent was quoted as saying that they are not in a hurry and not desperate to engage Amakhosi regarding the attackers' new contract.

The player's current Chiefs deal expires at the end of the current season.

Parker feels his versatility can still make him valuable at Chiefs where this season his contribution has been felt in their Caf Champions League Group C penultimate match against Wydad Casablanca.

His goal in the 1-0 win over Wydad saw Amakhosi edging closer to the competition's quarter-finals and he also featured for the entire match against Horoya in their final group game.

"People look at me as a striker, that's the Bernard Parker they know. But I'm playing different positions now," said Parker.

"I've played left-back and midfield and that's the truth. I scored recently and I hope I can now find the balance. We had to play a game of chess in Guinea, a game of tactics. We knew they would come at us. We had to hold our shield and try to counter and had to play with our hearts more than anything else."