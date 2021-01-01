Kaizer Chiefs' Parker is not desperate for new contract - agent

The 35-year-old former Bafana Bafana star's current Amakhosi deal is set to expire in June, but he is not desperate for a new contract

Bernard Parker's agent Mike Makaab says they are not in a hurry to open negotiations with Kaizer Chiefs regarding the attacker's future as his contract is nearing an end.

Parker has been with Chiefs since 2011 but his contributions at the club have decreased with no single Premier Soccer League goal in the past two seasons.

This term he has managed just an assist and a goal in 26 games across all competitions and with his Amakhosi future uncertain, Makaab says they are not desperate to extend his stay.

“We truly are not going to – and we’ve had a chat with Bernard on it – look at this seriously until closer to the end of the season‚” said Makaab as per Sowetan Live.

“We’re not desperate‚ he’s not desperate. And we’ll sit down and have a discussion with him as to how he sees his future as a player. And thereafter we’ll look at what our next step is.”

Some rumours suggest that the 35-year-old is one of the senior players who could be offloaded at the end of the season.

With Hunt able to start buying players following the end of Chiefs' Fifa transfer ban, a massive clearout is said to be on the cards at Naturena ahead of next season.

Nevertheless, Makaab who is a former coach, feels that the player has become a target of unfair criticism by a section of Chiefs fans.

“I also think that Bernard plays a much bigger role aside from what he does on the pitch‚” Makaab said.

“He’s a great role model to the younger players‚ he’s a great personality in the change room‚ he’s got incredible experience. And as I said to somebody the other day‚ Bernard doesn’t want to be playing 90 minutes every week. But players have got to put their hand up and say‚ ‘I deserve to play ahead of him‚ and when I do get the chance I’m going to show you what I can produce’.

Article continues below

“And unfortunately very few players have done that. And I’m talking as a football coach, not as an agent. Bernard, unfortunately, has become the target of‚ not many‚ but a certain section of the club’s supporters‚ and that’s unfair. The same as Willard Katsande and Itumeleng Khune.

“If you want to start pointing fingers at three players who have brought you so much success‚ then I’m not sure you quite understand the culture of football and the culture of your club.”

Parker was, however, Chiefs' hero last weekend when his goal helped the team edge Wydad Casablanca 1-0 in a Caf Champions League Group C match.