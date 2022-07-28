The Brazilians tactician has commented on the transfer business completed by the Soweto giants

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has dismissed Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates as the Premier Soccer League champions’ direct competitors in the upcoming season.

Chiefs and Pirates have been struggling to break Masandawana’s domestic football dominance in recent seasons.

Mngqithi does not believe the Soweto giants will give them as tough a challenge as last season’s league runners-up Cape Town City, Royal AM and Stellenbosch, who finished in third and fourth spot, respectively.

“I think other teams still have to fight to move from position six maybe to position three and others still have to fight from position five maybe to position three,” said Mngqithi as per Times Live.

“The teams that are direct competition at this stage, for me, are Cape Town City, Stellenbosch and Royal AM. Those are direct competition and they are progressing very well as the seasons go by. For me, I expect them to cause a lot of problems.”

The Sundowns coach explains why he is not concerned by the two Soweto giants who have been very active in the transfer window.

Mngqithi says players signed by Chiefs and Pirates would need time to settle in and make the two traditional rivals more competitive.

“I fully understand that Pirates have signed quite a lot of good players and Chiefs have signed a lot of good players, but I also understand that it takes a bit longer to get the team to gel when they’ve got a lot of new faces," he added.

Chiefs and Pirates have each signed several players so far and are expected to sign more ahead of the September 22 transfer deadline.

Sundowns have signed five players - Sipho Mbule, Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams, Marcelo Allende, Abubeker Nassir and Moroccan defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil.

The Tshwane giants have also been engaged with their former midfielder Bongani Zungu.

They have so far released George Maluleka and Sibusiso Vilakazi while reports suggest Pavol Safranko could return to Romania.