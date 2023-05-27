Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has opened up on what he plans to do in building a stronger squad in the transfer market.

Sundowns have just finished their season

They ended the campaign with one trophy

Back in the market looking to improve further

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians have finished their season with just one trophy after threatening to claim all four trophies on offer at the start of the term. But they bowed out of the MTN8, before being knocked out of the Nedbank Cup.

Elimination from the Caf Champions League last week was the final straw, leaving them with only the Premier Soccer League title to show for all their huge investments and efforts.

This has created the need to go all-out in the transfer market as they seek to improve their fortunes next season.

WHAT WAS SAID: “For sure, like any big club [there will be players leaving and signed], we have a responsibility to improve,” said Mokwena as per iDiski Times.

“The first way to improve and the most important way, is more, more work – more training, more video [analysis], more development, more ideas, more advancement.

“We have to work a lot harder, give a little bit more and then try to bring in better players, which is very difficult because of the level [of players] we have, try to raise the standard and the energy in the club.

“And the way to bring in new energy is to bring in new players with higher levels of motivation so that they stimulate that energy amongst the squad, so we’ve had that discussion already, it’s not going to be big changes or too many. But of course we will improve the squad during the window.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have already released Andle Jali and other players like Erwin Saavedra, Gift Motupa and Lesedi Kapinga are expected to follow through the exit door. Mokwena’s plans could sound like a big challenge for Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, who have been under the spotlight for struggling to match Sundowns’ level. The Brazilians’ domestic dominance has seen criticism directed at the Soweto giants, who have been inferior to Masandawana for much of the last decade.

As Sundowns now plan to build a squad stronger than this season’s, Amakhosi and the Buccaneers will also be forced to be more aggressive in the transfer market. That would mean spending more in the market or widening their player scouting range.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOKWENA? With Mokwena having confirmed that his job is safe and will continue as Masandawana coach, he will get busier trying to strengthen his squad for next term.