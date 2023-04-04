Cape Town City captain Thamsanqa Mkhize has hinted at what Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates should expect in what could be a brutal end to the season.

Downs have been confirmed as PSL champions

That places focus on the top-two battle

Pirates, SuperSport, Chiefs & CT City are gunning for second spot

WHAT HAPPENED? After Mamelodi Sundowns were confirmed as Premier Soccer League champions last weekend, the battle to finish as number two on the table takes centre stage.

Fifth-placed Cape Town City have thrown their hat in the ring with Mkhize outlining their top-two ambitions against Pirates, SuperSport United and Chiefs who are in position two, three and four, respectively.

But City’s quest faces an immediate challenge of travelling to Loftus Versfeld for Tuesday’s showdown against Masandawana. With Sundowns having already wrapped up the PSL title, they are expected to be rotating players in their remaining seven league matches.

Mkhize is aware of that and admits they do not know what to expect when they face the Brazilians on Tuesday.

WHAT MKHIZE SAID: “When you are a big team and you challenge for big honours even when you have won the league already, you still play for pride,” Mkhize told Sowetan Live.

“And also, we must remember that Sundowns have a big squad and that squad is full of talent, so other players who have not been playing are hungry for game time. We don’t know which team they are going to put tomorrow [this evening].

“I always say there are no easy games in the league, especially with Sundowns because they are at a different level. So, they are not going to relax, even when they’ve won the league.

“Anything is possible. I won’t lie because the goal is to make sure we don’t go out of the top four. Now we must challenge for that second spot because first position is already out of the picture.

“If we go there and apply ourselves the way we know how we play football and play with confidence, we stand a chance because the game of football is won by taking chances.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The race to finish the PSL race as runners-up to Sundowns promises to become a brutal one. It is where much focus will be on until the season ends.

So far, it's a tight battle as Chiefs, Pirates and SuperSport are all tied on 40 points. Any slip-up will compromise a team's chase for second position and that throws the race into being a tough fight.

City have seven points fewer than the Soweto giants and Matsatsantsa and if they collect maximum points from their trip to Sundowns, that would make the top-two bid more realistic.

Ironically, City still have to return to Gauteng on 22 April to face Pirates and they will be back in Soweto again for their final match of the season against Amakhosi in May.

It could turn out to be a difficult season-end for Chiefs who visit SuperSport for their penultimate match of the season just before tackling City.

As for Pirates, apart from coming up against City, they will not face another top-two hopeful.

WHAT NEXT? All eyes are on the Sundowns versus the Citizens clash on Tuesday to see how the top-two quest pans out.