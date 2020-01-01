Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Sundowns - The winners and losers of the PSL transfer window

The domestic deadline has passed and some teams, players, fans and coaches are celebrating while others are still smarting from failed deals

The transfer window has officially closed and some fans are satisfied with how their clubs did business while others are not so impressed.

Goal takes a look at the winners and losers of the January transfer window...

Losers:

More teams

For the first time in years, the Brazilians failed to secure their targets and were left frustrated as teams played hardball against the defending PSL champions.

The Tshwane giants lost Tokelo Rantie and Emiliano Tade just before the end of 2019, and Pitso Mosimane wanted to replace them with equally capable players.

His main target was Knowledge Musona but the Zimbabwe international opted to sign for KAS Eupen on loan from .

Sundowns then shifted focus and set sights on Gift Motupa of , and again the proposed deal fell through just before the transfer window slammed shut.

But before then, Sundowns wanted to sign Aubrey Modiba and Bradley Grobler from rivals SuperSport United - and were also willing to sweeten the deal by offering Lucky Mohomi.

Again, they failed as Matsatsantsa decided to keep their players for the foreseeable future.

The only signing they managed to capture before Friday was Promise Mkhuma who they promoted from their MDC team.

Winners: SuperSport United

Matsatsantsa were the big winners as they successfully managed to convince three of their key players to stay at least until the end of the season.

Sundowns attempted to sign Modiba and Grobler but SuperSport reject their offers and offered the former an improved deal to fend off interest from their rivals.

Grobler was also on the radar of and while his bosses had previously said they would allow him to go if SuperSport United won the MTN8, they still didn't budge.

Instead, they bolstered their squad with the signings of international Moses Waiswa to enhance their slim chances of winning the league this season.

Losers: Orlando Pirates

Pirates fans urged the management to sign defensive players - preferably a goalkeeper and a centre-back.

However, things didn't go according to plan as the Buccaneers opted to sign midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu from Stellenbosch FC.

To make matters worse, Pirates released three defenders and a midfielder and kept players their fans had hoped would be offloaded.

Justice Chabalala and Tebogo Tlolane were loaned out to Bloemfontein and , respectively, while Asavela Mbekile and Musa Nyatama requested to be released from their contracts.

Winner: Justice Chabalala

The lanky defender fell down the pecking order at Pirates despite calls for him to be included in the starting line-up.

Chabalala remained loyal to Bucs since his arrival from . He had a short stint with but returned to the Buccaneers to fight for his place in the starting line-up.

However, he struggled to break into the starting line-up and continued to cast a frustrating figure on the sidelines.

When came knocking for his services, Chabalala gladly accepted the offer and he will hope to revive his career for the next six months.

Winners:

Coach Ernst Middendorp had already indicated he would not bring in new signings but when the chance to sign Anthony Akumu was presented to him, the German mentor didn't waste time to bring him on board.

Article continues below

Amakhosi had to make space for Akumu, and they sacrificed James Kotei, who had not made a competitive debut for them in a like-for-like move.

It may still be early for Chiefs to celebrate Akumu's signing as still has to prove himself but the club knows it has a long-term replacement for Willard Katsande.

Chiefs also managed to renew contracts of their three senior players in Katsande, Bernard Parker and Daniel Akpeyi while goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter also renewed his contract until June 2022.