Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has revealed he advises players to walk barefooted to help strengthen their feet.

Recently Masandawana have dominated PSL

They are on course to win their sixth consecutive title

Mokwena reveals advise to players

WHAT HAPPENED: Mokwena revealed he advises youngster Cassius Mailula and most of his players to walk barefooted.

The tactician suggests walking without boots helps the players. Well, might it be the reason why Downs completed a Premier Soccer League double over Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs?

WHAT HE SAID: "I just tell [Mailula] to walk barefooted, like I tell most of my players, you know, serious talk – I tell them to take their shoes off and walk barefooted a lot, it helps, I do it myself. I do a lot of barefoot walking," Mokwena told the media.

"It helps with earthing, grounding and it’s important, it’s part of my routine and my advice to players that they must walk barefooted. It’s true, I’m not lying and you can do the research, it helps big time.

"My psychologist once told me you have to do it, and it helped me big time – so it’s the advice I give to players. It keeps you grounded, and connected, it’s a good thing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mokwena has helped Masandawana to a record-breaking 15 consecutive PSL wins.

They are in the race to secure their sixth league title in a row and are also chasing the Caf Champions League and the Nedbank Cup titles.

WHAT NEXT: Masandawana will play Richards Bay in a Nedbank clash on Tuesday.