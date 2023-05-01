The race for second place and Caf Champions League qualification is poised to go down to the wire as Bucs, Matsatsantsa and AmaKhosi battle it out

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs supporters are breathing the air of expectation, but only one set of fans from the Soweto giants will have broad smiles at the end of the season — and there is a possibility that none of them will. This is because Amakhosi and the Buccaneers are in a contest to be Mamelodi Sundowns' bridesmaids in the PSL.

But there is another horse in the race, SuperSport United. The carrot that is dangled in this three-horse race is a place in the Caf Champions League next season, since the runners-up spot ensures a place in the qualifying rounds of the continent's premium club competition.

Backpage

Hunt to spoil the party for big guns?

Gavin Hunt has really sprung a surprise with his team, given how thin the squad is. Hunt has always said he has the smallest and youngest team in the league, but being able to compete for second place from start to finish speaks about his experience as a coach.

The four-time league winner found a good balance between youth and experience, creating a blend that has been delightful to watch this season. He has always suggested that he is keen to play in the Champions League, having had a taste of the continental showpiece with Chiefs and Bidvest Wits.

The Spartans, like their rivals, are left with three games before the end of the campaign. However, the most exciting fixture is their appointment with Amakhosi, who they take on in the penultimate game of the season. SuperSport have won nine games at home, the second-best tally behind Sundowns' dozen, and Chiefs being decent travellers, it promises to be an exciting battle.

Backpage

Can Chiefs take a step forward?

The Glamour Boys are desperate to save the season and there are two options for them — finish as league runners-up or win the Nedbank Cup, although preferably both. Head coach Arthur Zwane is under no illusion that either achievement will be easy as his arch-rivals, Orlando Pirates, are part of the picture in both competitions.

At the time of writing, Amakhosi are sitting in fourth position behind Pirates and Matsatsantsa A Pitori, who are second and third, respectively. However, Chiefs have an opportunity to narrow that gap in terms of points as they are just three behind SuperSport.

Zwane's side host the struggling Swallows FC in a Soweto on Monday. Although a win will still keep Chiefs in the same position given SuperSport's greater goal difference, it would be a step, nonetheless, closer to that coveted Caf Champions League qualifying spot.

Backpage

Riveiro is in the driving seat

Jose Riveiro is one of the few Pirates coaches who landed and immediately gave the Buccaneers fans the true meaning of their nickname, the Happy People. He won the MTN8 title in his first season and has guided the side to the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup, and now, Pirates have navigated their way to second place on the log.

The race is for the Sea Robbers to lose. The Soweto giants are two points clear of SuperSport and in the run-in, they are left with games against Royal AM, Sekhukhune United and AmaZulu. The ball is effectively in Pirates' hands as they need to find a way to chisel out maximum points in the final three games of the season.

Riveiro really has a chance to become the darling of Pirates fans. The MTN8 is already in the bag and if he wins the Nedbank Cup and manages to finish second, the Buccaneers would be proud to brag of having a cup-double season and the cherry on top would be a return to the Champions League.