Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or SuperSport United? - Klate picks his PSL runner-up

Former Orlando Pirates winger Daine Klate has made his prediction on who will grab second place on the Premier Soccer League table.

The PSL race is getting hot

Chiefs, Pirates, SSU, CT City vie for position two

Klate makes a prediction about this battle

WHAT HAPPENED? Currently, SuperSport United are second, followed by Orlando Pirates, who are third and tied on 37 with fourth-placed Kaizer Chiefs. The two Soweto giants have two points fewer than Matsatsantsa.

With log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns having opened a 20-point gap at the top with seven league games remaining, the title race looks done and dusted.

But the battle to finish second could turn brutal as the campaign approaches the home stretch. That comes with a Caf Champions League ticket and Klate has voiced what he thinks will happen.

WHAT KLATE SAID: “I think it is still difficult at this point in time to tell,” said Klate as per FARPost. “It’s a difficult one, anyone between SuperSport and Pirates. I am comfortable with that because I have contributed to both clubs.

“So anyone between Pirates and SuperSport for me will be good. But it would be nice for Gavin Hunt to be in the Champions League.

“I think it’s three sides that you would want to see there. If you look at it, Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Cape Town City and Stellenbosch, are teams that should be right up there competing.

“Obviously, Sundowns is miles ahead, but I think that second spot race is actually what everybody is looking forward to and maybe that’s what the league needs.

“Some little bit of anticipation and I think those three teams obviously in that position brings anticipation and most so because it is Pirates and Chiefs.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While there is a battle to play Champions League football next season, there is still a chance to go to Africa via two avenues. In the event Matsatsantsa finish second, all will not be lost for Chiefs and Pirates as they will both still have an opportunity to compete in the Caf Confederation Cup.

A team that finishes third will participate in this second-tier continental club competition. Also, the Nedbank Cup is another ticket to the Confederation Cup.

For Chiefs playing in Africa would be crucial to test how well coach Arthur Zwane's rebuilding project has gone. The same can be said about Pirates who are keen to play in Africa.

SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt has already been promised Champions League-winning tips by Pitso Mosimane.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS, PIRATES & SSU? The current Fifa international break has given an opportunity to all these teams to recharge their batteries ahead of the resumption of league action next weekend.

Chiefs return with the hosting of Stellenbosvh on April 1, the same day Pirates visit Richards Bay while SuperSport travel to Chippa United.