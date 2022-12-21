Do Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates need Financial Fair Play to stop Mamelodi Sundowns?

Former Amakhosi and Masandawna star goalkeeper Brian Baloyi recently brought forward the idea of introducing Uefa-like regulation into SA soccer

As Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates scramble to improve their squads, they seem to remain as far off the pace set by PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns as ever.

Numerous European leagues have implemented UEFA's 2009 Financial Fair Play regulations.

“My honest opinion is, there will never be anyone that will compete with Sundowns for as long as things are the way they are. Sundowns will keep on winning the league until something like what happened in England happens here,” ex-Bafana Bafana stopper Baloyi was quoted saying by the Sowetan.

"If we don’t have financial fair play, no one will win the league [except Sundowns], they can try whatever Sundowns do, the simple things.”

Simply put, the Fair Play regulations mean that a club cannot spend more than it's income. Effectively that could prevent rich owners, such as Sundowns' Dr Patrice Motsepe, from injecting overly large amounts into the club, thereby reducing the funds for expensive signings and lucrative contracts.

But would this really change anything?

Because it's not as if Chiefs or Pirates are poor and are unable to buy expensive players or offer enticing salaries.

It could be a question of making the right signings, making the best decisions, having sound management, and having the right coaches in place.

Chiefs and Pirates certainly have things a lot better than most of the other PSL clubs, who know what it's like to battle financially or at least to spend frugally, yet have still managed success.

A look at both Amakhosi and Bucs' dealings in the transfer window over the past couple of seasons reveals a lot of business was done, and Chiefs are expected to make more signings in January.

So while Fifa's Financial Fair Play rule would probably be a good thing, it might not make a huge difference to a Chiefs side without a trophy in seven years and a Bucs team which has gone a decade without winning the league title.