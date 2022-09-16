Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to battle for Mamelodi Sundowns striker Erasmus?

It emerged in recent weeks that the Port Elizabeth-born marksman is unhappy with his lack of game-time at Masandawana

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus has been linked with a return to former club Orlando Pirates, though Kaizer Chiefs may also want to consider making a move.

It's been several weeks now since Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena revealed Erasmus' unease at not getting much action; in fact he's yet to play at this season.

“Kermit has got a role to play in the team, but he wants a bigger role, and it’s difficult to keep a player who feels he can make bigger and better contributions elsewhere," Mokwena explained.

Now with the PSL transfer window set to close next week Thursday (22 September), it's likely that Erasmus will be making a move in the next few days.

At 32 years of age, it's understandable that he wants to be playing frequently and he has been linked with a move to former clubs Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City.

It's not easy these days to find a proven goal-scorer with PSL experience on the market, especially right at the end of the transfer window.

And with Pirates and Chiefs both struggling for goals, both clubs will surely be considering their options and there could even be the possibility of a bidding war.

This is despite Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane stating this week that his side are finished with their transfer activity.

That might be the official line for now, but with a shortage of striker options and with the club hovering just above the relegation zone, Erasmus might just be on the agenda for Amakhosi.

After parting ways with Leonardo Castro, Samir Nurkovic, Lazarous Kambole, Lebogang Manyama and Dumisani Zuma, Amakhosi have really been battling for goals this season.

And while they’ve made some new signings, it’s only Ashley du Preez who is an outright striker.

While Pirates are sitting pretty in second spot on the PSL table, their strikers have been mostly firing blanks and a considerable amount of their goals have come from defenders.

It seems clear both the Soweto rivals could do with some more firepower up front and while Percy Tau is a long shot, former Bafana Bafana striker Erasmus might just be a more viable option for either Chiefs or Pirates.