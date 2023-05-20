Swallows are the most improved team this season having made it to MTN8 after relegation scare in the 2021/22 edition.

Sundowns won PSL while Marumo Gallants were relegated

Pirates join Downs in Caf CL as SuperSport qualify for Caf CC

Eight top teams will play in MTN8

WHAT HAPPENED: The Premier Soccer League ended on Saturday with seven matches played across the country.

Mamelodi Sundowns had already won the league with a couple of matches to spare, while Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United were chasing Caf Champions League football.

Maritzburg United, Marumo Gallants and Chippa United were locked in the relegation battle.

However, eyes were on the mid-table to determine who will qualify for the coveted MTN8 competition.

WHO MADE IT TO MTN8? Masandawana, Bucs, the Swanky Boys, Kaizer Chiefs, and Cape Town City had already secured their places in the 2023/24 MTN8 competition.

In the season finale, Sekhukhune United - who are in the Nedbank Cup final, defeated SuperSport United by a solitary goal to ensure they finished seventh, a position lower than Stellenbosch who beat TS Galaxy 2-1.

Swallows claimed a 2-0 win over the now-relegated Gallants to claim the final ticket as far as the top-eight positions are concerned.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The season was a massive improvement for Swallows who were almost relegated last season and had to win the play-off to stay in the top tier. Sekhukhune have also made it to the MTN8 this season after finishing 11th in the 2021/22 campaign.

AmaZulu have dropped out of the top eight alongside Royal AM.

This season, Pirates defeated AmaZulu in the final and will be keen to defend the title in the next campaign.

WHAT NEXT: Sundowns will now play Swallows while Orlando Pirates have to get past Sekhukhune in the quarter-final.

SuperSport play Stellenbosch with City and Chiefs locking horns.