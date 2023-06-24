Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates challenged by Mamelodi Sundowns legend Feutmba - 'We don't want a boring league'

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Roger Feutmba feels it is high time Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates offer stiff competition to the Brazilians.

Downs have won six-straight PSL titles

This has put the spotlight on Chiefs and Pirates

Feutmba comments on health of PSL competition

WHAT HAPPENED? Masandawana have been enjoying unchallenged supremacy in the Premier Soccer League, winning a record six titles. Their domestic dominance has seen them place the Caf Champions League as their top priority as they feel they only get competition in Africa.

While Sundowns are unmatched at home, this has exposed Chiefs and Pirates who struggle to reach the level of their traditional rivals.

WHAT FEUTMBA SAID: “I am a Sundowns fan and I want them to do well,” said Feutmba as per FARPost.

“But it is time Chiefs and Pirates have strong teams that will make things difficult for Sundowns next season for the benefit of football generally. If Sundowns continue to dominate in the Premiership race people will start to lose interest in watching football or going to the stadium.

“We know that Sundowns always play good football but Chiefs and Pirates should also come to the party. We want an interesting competitive league.

“Fans don’t want a league in which we all know that Sundowns will win it again. Even during our time, we knew that we can win the league, but Chiefs and Pirates were not going to make things easier for us.

“It was interesting and people will come to stadiums or watch on TV. We don’t want a boring league in which only one team dominate each and every season without competition.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last season, Chiefs came under heavy criticism for having a lightweight squad. It is to be seen if players signed by Amakhosi so far will add to building a solid outfit capable of challenging Masandawana. The Glamour Boys have so far signed centre-backs Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Given Msimango.

They are yet to make a blockbuster signing but have been linked with the likes of Ranga Chivaviro, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Khanyisa Mayo and DR Congo striker Fiston Mayele.

Their Soweto rivals Pirates are expected to make big signings as they prepare to return to the Champions League. They are said to be after players like Chvaviro, Andile Jali while goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi and midfielder Katlego Otladisa are believed to have concluded deals with the Sea Robbers.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS & PIRATES? Amakhosi are already back for pre-season training while the Buccaneers are expected back on July 3 before setting up a base camp in Spain.