Former Bafana Bafana forward Daine Klate has challenged Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs to try and reach Mamelodi Sundowns' level.

WHAT HAPPENED: Sundowns have been dominating the South African football scene, winning the Premier Soccer League for the last six seasons in a row and having an impact in continental football.

It has not been the case for the likes of Pirates and their Soweto rivals Chiefs, with the duo struggling for success.

Klate has now argued Masandawana have been rewarded for aligning themselves with modern football and it is paying dividends.

The former attacker, who won the league with three different teams, further suggested what Bucs and Amakhosi should do to match the Brazilians.

WHAT HE SAID: "Times have changed and we all have to move with the times and that’s something that Sundowns is getting right, they’re moving with the times," Klate told Sowetan.

"We have to give them a lot of credit before we criticize the rest. We have to give Sundowns credit for where they are and how they follow the trends of world football, they can compete at the level.

"The rest has to catch up, that’s going to be the biggest challenge to make the league competitive. The rest of the teams need to catch up, Pirates are on the right track, Chiefs are not far off as well.

"We need those types of scenarios where you have your SuperSport, Cape Town City and Stellenbosch competing up there, disturbing the likes of Sundowns. Kudos to Sundowns for winning the league, winning one title is big and for them to keep doing it consistently, they keep growing and widening the gap. The rest of the teams need to catch up."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The former Pirates forward has further challenged teams to ensure they have the right personnel in administrative positions.

"We can't ignore the fact that Sundowns is investing in the game, so it’s all about investing in the game," the 38-year-old added.

"It is about the mindset as well and the lack of development in the national teams and all those types of things. I think there’s a lot of room for improvement but there is a way to do these things. If the right people get appointed to the right positions, then there’s hope for the future."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs' eight-year trophyless run was extended at the end of the concluded campaign. They lost in the semi-finals of both the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup, and finished a distant fifth in the league.

Pirates have been doing well compared to their old rivals. This season, they finished second in the league to qualify for the Caf Champions League. The Sea Robbers also won the Nedbank Cup and MTN8.

WHAT NEXT: While coach Jose Riveiro is aiming at getting more success next season with Pirates, Arthur Zwane is keen on winning something with Chiefs, assuming he remains in the job.