Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and other PSL teams don’t test Mamelodi Sundowns' defence - Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi feels Premier Soccer League teams play against them with a poor mentality.

Msandawana have been dominating the PSL

They have been trying to transform that dominance to Africa

Chiefs and Pirates have been struggling to catch up with Downs

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians have been dominating the PSL and last season won a record-extending fifth straight league title. Their supremacy has brought the spotlight on traditional rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates who have been struggling to competitively match Sundowns. Mngqithi feels Masandawana's defence always looks good because of what he says is little challenge from their domestic rivals.

WHAT THEY SAID: “If you look at 80% to 90 % of the teams that we play against, they don’t come with the mentality to want to play and have the game,” said Mngqithi as per Sowetan Live. “They are happy to have 15% possession and it happens not only against Sundowns but against many teams in the league where most are not comfortable confronting each other and taking an initiative. Press, counter-press, keep possession of the ball to make sure that the game is tight, and that has had an effect on us.

“It’s probably the issue of coaches being scared to lose their jobs sometimes because coaches will resort to a low block to try and catch you on the counterattack.

“And that becomes a challenge when we are going into the Champions League, when you are facing teams that are coming toe-to-toe with you. As a result, the coach believes this is the reason why his side’s defence has not been tested enough locally as teams adopt a defensive approach.

“At Sundowns, our defence was not really tested that much locally, that’s why our offensive defenders always look very good. But whenever we are facing teams that are coming at us you will start to see cracks in our defensive play and realise that not all is rosy. Now I think we are getting the right intensity we need for football matches.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have not only been dominating the PSL but have established themselves as one of the most feared teams in Africa. They are serial Caf Champions League contenders, giving stiff competition to continental giants like Al Ahly and Wydad Casablanca.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Backpagepix

Backpagepix

backpagepix

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? The Brazilians face La Passe from Seychelles on Friday in what looks like an easy game after a 7-0 win in the Caf Champions League first-round, first-leg match. They would be hoping for another goal fest at Loftus Versfeld.