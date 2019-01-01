Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns? Who stands a better chance of winning Q1-Innovation?

The Glamour Boys and the Brazilians lock horns in what is expected to be an exciting encounter in Tshwane

and head into Sunday's top-of-the-table clash with their eyes firmly on the Q1-Innovation prize money.

Amakhosi have already played their eight league matches for Q1 and are sitting at the summit of the table with 19 points.

However, behind them is Sundowns, who are just two points off the pace and will top the standings provided they win Sunday's clash.

Chiefs just need a draw to beat Sundowns to the quarterly prize money, although could still upset the proverbial apple cart.

Looking Chiefs and Sundowns - one could say Ernst Middendorp's side has a better chance of scooping the prize money.

This is because already have the points in the bag while Sundowns still have to fight and get to 19 or beyond.

The best Sundowns can get to after eight league games is 20 points, and while Pitso Mosimane has already downplayed his team's chances of pocketing R1.5 million, his charges will definitely not want to lose to Chiefs - they will fight tooth and nail to redeem themselves after the 4-2 loss in the Shell Helix Cup.

Nonetheless, Chiefs have shown so much maturity in recent matches, especially against the big guns and this encounter could go their way.

Sundowns may be unbeaten in the league thus far, but they haven't really gelled while Chiefs have found a recipe for good results even with a weakened squad due to injuries.