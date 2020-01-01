Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns? All the title permutations ahead of PSL final matchday

There can only be one winner at the end of Saturday's league matches as Amakhosi and the Brazilians are tied on points

The 2019-20 season is coming to an end on Saturday and either or will be crowned champions at the end of the day.

However, both teams have to work hard in their respective matches to lift the coveted trophy.

Chiefs visit while Sundowns will be at home against Black , but what are the permutations for either side to win the league title?

Chiefs win, Sundowns win

Both Chiefs and Sundowns are on 56 points and should both teams win their respective games on the day, then they will both finish on 59 points.

That will then mean the champions will be determined by goal difference.

As things stand, Amakhosi have a superior goal difference (+21) to Sundowns (+18), and therefore Pitso Mosimane's men need to beat Black Leopards by no less than five unanswered goals provided Ernst Middendorp's charges beat Baroka by a single goal.

So, whichever team wins convincingly on the day will be crowned champions after 90 minutes but the pressure will be on Sundowns to score more every time Chiefs find the back of the net against Baroka.

The advantage Amakhosi have is that they have outscored their title rivals - they have scored 47 goals this season to Sundowns' 40 and that if both teams end up with the same number of points and they are tied on goal difference then Ernst Middendorp's men will be crowned champions.

Chiefs lose, Sundowns draw

This scenario is straightforward since both teams are equal on points going into Saturday's matches.

If Chiefs lose and Sundowns draw then the league title will be won by the Tshwane giants by a single point.

So, this result would favour Sundowns more than Chiefs.

Chiefs win, Sundowns lose/draw

A straight win for Amakhosi and a loss or a draw for Sundowns would see the league trophy head to Naturena for the first time in five years.

Sundowns have to go for the kill against Leopards who are fighting for their survival at the bottom of the log.

Anything less than the three points will not be enough for Sundowns to clinch their 10th league title, especially if Chiefs win their match - even if it's a 1-0 win for the Soweto giants.

Both Chiefs and Sundowns draw or lose

Should both Chiefs and Sundowns draw their respective matches by whatever scoreline, then the Soweto giants will clinch the title.

A loss for both sides will then go down to goal difference. If Baroka beat Chiefs 5-0 and Sundowns lose 1-0 to Leopards then the trophy will head to Chloorkop as it will go down to the goal difference.

But a 1-0 loss to both teams will see Chiefs beat Sundowns to the title.