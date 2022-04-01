Kaizer Chiefs on the brink of a new era?

There appears to be a changing of the guard at Kaizer Chiefs, with Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr having stepped into the limelight in recent weeks.

Recently Motaung Junior has publicly commented on a number of important subjects and and so far, he's impressed with his eloquent delivery and his willingness to engage honestly about difficult subjects.

For example, he claimed that head coach Stuart Baxter is the only one responsible for team selection.

He has also talked about the challenges a club can have in the transfer market - an area where Amakhosi have arguably come up short over the past five to 10 years.

No backing down from Sundowns

After Amakhosi hosted Mamelodi Sundowns' Champions League opponents Al Ahly, Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqiti hit out at Chiefs for their gesture.

A day or so later - having presumably taken time to process Mngqiti's outburst, and so as to not act emotionally in a knee-jerk reaction, Motaung Junior responded with a statement, which was firm, and while not disrespectful of the Pretoria club, it made it clear that Amakhosi were unhappy with the Sundowns coach.

At 40-years-old, it looks like the former Amakhosi striker is just at the right stage of his life to step up to the plate and become the voice and face of the club, much like his father has been for the past 50-years.

Motaung Senior, who founded the Glamour Boys at 25, is now 77, and will be involved less and less over the coming years.

It looks like it may be his youngest son, Kaizer Jr, who becomes the club's leader in decades ahead.





In the middle of a seven-season trophy drought and at one of the lower points in their history, Chiefs do seem to need a bit of a shake-up.

If Motaung Jr continues to thrive in his current role and is given even more of the reins, he might just be the man to get the club back to the top.

That would involve a lot of difficult decisions, but with a charismatic presence, Motaung has so far shown that he's got the nerve for it.

Kaizer Junior is of course not the only Motaung sibling to work at the club. Brother Bobby has for a long time been part of the management team, although he's not overly popular with Chiefs supporters.

Sisters Jessica and Kemiso Motaung are the Chief Marketing Director and head of Digital Media respectively.