'Kaizer Chiefs on honeymoon with so many wins' - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane

The 55-year-old mentor feels it will be difficult for the Brazilians to catch Amakhosi, who drew with Black Leopards on Saturday

coach Pitso Mosimane says his side is playing for 'pride' despite having cut ' lead on Sunday afternoon.

Masandawana are now seven points behind log leaders Chiefs after recording a 2-1 victory over SuperSport United in the Tshwane Derby.

Mosimane insists that Sundowns are looking to secure a top-two finish in order to qualify for next season's Caf .

"Yes, we're just playing for our pride, we're playing for Champions League spot, whether is the first spot or second spot. Kaizer Chiefs is on honeymoon hey, I mean so many wins we have to accept and leave them to go there," Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

"What's important for us is the bragging rights on Tshwane derby and we corrected that. We always win this game, no doubt about that. Okay, in the MTN8 they were much better but we controlled the game. They played three midfielders but we still managed to put four, because I bring my wingers inside.

The accomplished tactician feels that his side controlled the match and he disclosed how he masterminded the victory over their Tshwane rivals.

"We controlled the game, 'AJ and 'Keke' were good. But the mistake that 'AJ' made it happens, you pay school feels, if you want to build from the back you going to pay school feels. [Motjeka] Madisha made another mistake there," he continued.

"But otherwise we play like SuperSport, from Clayton Daniels to (Thamsanqa) Gabuza, you can do that, long one, a long one and when you defend the headers well there's no problem.

"You close the sides on SuperSport, there's no problem. Close the sides for a cross and that ball, you know that ball, (Bradley) Grobler, as long as is up there and we have people to bring it back, there's no problem."

Sundowns' next league match will be against at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on February 15.