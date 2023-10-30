Kaizer Chiefs on high alert as reports suggest Pitso Mosimane faces bleak future at Al Wahda

Pitso Mosimane could leave Emirati side Al Wahda following a difficult start to his tenure at the club, according to reports.

Mosimane has not enjoyed a bright start to his tenure in the UAE

Reports suggest he is leaving Al Wahda

He has been linked with Kaizer Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Al Ahly coach has managed to guide Al Wahda to three victories and as many defeats in their UAE Pro League campaign and they sit sixth on the 14-team table.

The defeats came in succession but they appeared to have eased pressure on Friday when they beat Kalba 2-1.

But still, that leaves Mosimane's job under severe threat and Soccer Laduma reports that Al Wahda are "weighing up their options."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs have no substantive coach at the moment and could be closely following developments in the United Arab Emirates.

Already, Mosimane has been linked with Chiefs a couple of times and the rumours flared up just before Amakhosi appointed Molefi Ntseki at a time when the former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor had left Saudi side Al Ahli.

The Soweto giants could press to have Mosimane should he leave Al Wahda following criticism of their choice of coaches in recent seasons.

WHAT NEXT? The next few days would be filled with anxiety to see what would become of the former Bafana Bafana coach in the UAE.

If Mosimane leaves his Emirati club and gets the Chiefs job, he would be hoping not to endure what befell Gavin Hunt at Naturena.

Hunt was appointed amid high expectations on him but the Soweto giants appeared to have lacked patience with him as he lasted just eight months.