Kaizer Chiefs officially announce the release of eight players including Letlotlo

The Soweto giants have released many players as they prepare for the upcoming PSL campaign

As they look to build a formidable squad for the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season, Kaizer Chiefs have released another player in the form of striker Emmanuel Letlotlo.

Amakhosi released a statement on Tuesday that they will release more players, but added they are currently in talks with at least two more players.

"Amakhosi parted ways with no less than eight of its players in preparation of the upcoming 2019/20 season. Hendrick Ekstein, Bhongolethu Jayiya, Ryan Moon, Virgil Vries, Gustavo Páez, Khotso Malope, Emmanuel Letlotlo, and Brylon Petersen have parted ways with Amakhosi for a variety of reasons," said Chiefs in a statement.

"Meanwhile talks are proceeding for the release of two or more players," added the club.

The process of rebuilding the team ahead of the new season is underway with further announcements expected in due course," concluded the statement.

Having already signed Zambian striker Lazarous Kambole from Zesco United, Chiefs have recently been linked with a number of players on the domestic scene.

Article continues below

"New signee, Lazarous Kambole will after penning a three-year deal join and meet his new teammates for the first time on Wednesday. Kambole joins Amakhosi from Zambian giants Zesco United. He helped Zesco lift a Cup on Saturday in his last game for the Zambian outfit," added the club.

Players such as FC's Mduduzi Mdantsane and Black ' Mwape Musonda are some of the players that have also been linked with moves to the Soweto giants, but it remains to be seen who will join Kambole as new arrivals at Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the player nicknamed 'Adebayor' was loaned out to Baakgaga Ba Mphahlele in July 2018, but returned to the club in January this year where he failed to make his mark.