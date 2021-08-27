Kaizer Chiefs offer update on further signings before transfer window closes

The Amakhosi official praised the current players for their hard work and promised that each would get a chance

Kaizer Chiefs' sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr. has explained the circumstances that would force the Premier Soccer League side to add more players before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.



The Glamour Boys have signed Keagan Dolly, Kgaogelo Sekgota, Cole Alexander, Sfiso Hlanti, Phathutshedzo Nange, Sibusiso Mabiliso, Austin Dube, Brandon Peterson, and Njabulo Ngcobo, but the Motaung Jnr. has stressed more will be added only if a need arises.

What has been said

"The key is to get the best from the players you already have, and if there’s a need, you reinforce," Motaung is quoted as saying by Sowetan Live.

"If the need arises, yes, that can happen [a new signing before the deadline]. But the guys who are here already are working hard, putting their hands up to fight for positions. Everyone must get a fair chance."



In a recent interview, coach Stuart Baxter called for patience on the new players: "Sifiso Hlanti is a new player as well, and he’s played," Baxter told the club's website.

"Some of the players have had long layoffs, some had injuries they were recovering from.



"It’s meant you’re never going to be able to throw six or seven players into a starting line-up. Some of the players may become and were surprised at how big a deal it is to play for Kaizer Chiefs.



"The expectations on them is something that’s different from what they are used to. So, bedding in, getting fit, up to speed, that all takes time and that will happen at different rates.



"We will keep trying to balance the team, bringing players in at the right speed, and then we will see how we go. We have a couple of players in the national team, which we are very proud of, and we are now better equipped to fight for places."





Meanwhile, Motaung Jnr, who retired as a footballer in 2014, explained his open policy that he feels appreciates the work of Chiefs' players.

"I have been in the players’ shoes, so I understand their needs. We should be a player-focused industry because they are the ones who go out on the field to perform. That’s one thing I’ve learnt from the chairman [Kaizer Motaung Snr]," he added.

"He’s always been humble and approachable because of his open-door policy. It also helps that we have people like assistant coach Arthur [Zwane], who is a former player and can help harness the Kaizer Chiefs culture in the current group of players. Once we get that right we’ll be on the right path."

After the midweek win over Baroka at FNB Stadium, Amakhosi will face Mamelodi Sundowns on September 12 for a PSL game in Pretoria.