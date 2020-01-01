Kaizer Chiefs’ Nurkovic: 'Moses Mabhida Stadium is my hunting ground'

The Amakhosi top scorer has explained why he enjoys his football at the iconic Fifa World Cup hosting venue

striker Samir Nurkovic has described the Moses Mabhida Stadium as his happy hunting ground ahead of their Premier Soccer League ( ) clash against on Saturday afternoon.

The Serbian hitman is currently enjoying his best form for the PSL log leaders and has clinched the Goal of the Month Award for the Month for his goal against Bloemfontein at the same venue.

On the other hand, the Chiefs leading goalscorer with 10 goals has added he is not threatened by ’ Gabadinho Mhango, who has netted 12 goals in the league so far.

“We are playing in Durban and personally I feel good when playing in Durban,” Nurkovic told the media.

“It is just a nice environment and I like that stadium, and I feel quite good when I play there.”

Speaking about the Malawian hitman, the 27-year-old explained he is not under any pressure to walk away with the top scorer’s accolade at the end of the current campaign.

“Not at all. It’s a good competition. I want to try my best in every game and we will see in the end who wins the golden boot. But I am an optimist and we will see," he said when asked about the trophy.

As they look to stretch their lead at the top of the table to 45 points from 19 matches, coach Ernst Middendorp will be pinning his hopes on the lanky forward against Abafana Bes’thende.

Nurkovic netted three times against Phunya Sele Sele at the 2010 Fifa World Cup hosting venue in December and will also look to bang in more goals when they face the Durban-based outfit.

With the availability of striking partner Leonardo Castro, 'Kokota Piano' will be in high spirits to cause all sorts of trouble for the hosts.

On the other hand, former Chiefs coach in the form of Steve Komphela will be also chasing a win to ensure they are safe from the relegation dogfight as well as cementing their top eight spot.

Arrows are eighth on the table with 24 points from 18 games and Kompela will also target to reverse their 2-0 first-round loss at the FNB Stadium back in October.