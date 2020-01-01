Kaizer Chiefs' Nurkovic is Player of the Season - Orlando Pirates legend Lekgwathi

The three-time PSL title-winning defender has backed the Amakhosi marksman even though he has struggled in 2020

Legendary defender Lucky Lekgwathi says Samir Nurkovic deserves the Player of the Season accolade.

The Serbian striker has hit the ground running in his maiden season in having established himself as a key player for title-chasing .

Nurkovic, who has netted 11 times in the league and registered three assists, has been one of the most outstanding players this season alongside Pirates forward Frank Mhango - the PSL top scorer with 14 goals.

“You know it’s difficult to choose between Mhango and Nurkovic for the Player of the Season. But I have no doubt that Nurkovic deserves to win this one," Lekgwathi told Far Post .

“Yes, it’s true that in the second half of the season he [Nurkovic] hasn’t been scoring the way he did in the first round and that’s because they have now studied him and his style of play."

However, Lekgwathi feels that teams have identified Nurkovic's weaknesses and they now know how to stop him.

The 27-year-old failed to score in his last three competitive games before the PSL season was suspended due to coronavirus outbreak.

“You know in South Africa the players and even coaches’ study you when you are a new player and that’s why Nurkovic is not scoring more as he did when he arrived,” he said.

“You see for a player who is new to the PSL has done very well and I still believe he deserves the Player of the Season award."

Nurkovic scooped the PSL Goal of the Month for December 2019 and he also netted once in this season's Telkom Knockout Cup.