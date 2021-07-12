Nurkovic: Agent didn't have to convince Serbian forward to join Kaizer Chiefs

The Serb has now spent two seasons at Amakhosi after joining the club from Slovakia

Dajan Simac, the agent of Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic, says he did not need to convince his player to join the Soweto giants in July 2019.

Nurkovic joined Chiefs from Slovaklian lower-tier side Komarno in what was his first time ever to sign for an African club.

Simac says Nurkovic viewed the Chiefs move as “something totally new” in his professional career which saw him playing mostly in Slovakia.

“I got Samir a few months before we made [the] transfer to Chiefs. In his case, I wanted to try something totally new in his career. He saw the move as a new start. Samir immediately agreed. He was the first and only player I didn’t have to convince,” Simac told Sowetan Live.

Nurkovic immediately became a hit in his debut Premier Soccer League season, scoring 13 league goals.

His form dropped a little last term after recovering from an injury but he remained an impact player and now has the Caf Champions League final against Al Ahly on July 17 as a stage to further prove his calibre.

The Chiefs star has witnessed his profile rise and is reportedly wanted by Al Ahly.

It is not only Chiefs who have shown faith in European players but other PSL clubs too.

Mamelodi Sundowns recently announced the signing of Slovak Pavol Safranko who was plying his trade in Romania and his game has been likened to that of Nurkovic.

Maritzburg United has German goalkeeper Marcel Engelhardt who joined the club from Bundesliga 2 side VfB Lubeck.

The Team of Choice recently parted ways with Serb Dusan Stevic and Simac explains why the PSL has become attractive to Europeans.

“Sometimes it’s hard to convince players to come to the PSL. Unfortunately, a big part of them knows nothing about African football and specifically nothing about SA,” said Simac.

“To be honest, I didn’t know [about SA football] as well at the beginning. I understand that players from SA want to move to Europe and to prove themselves. But they also have to understand that in Europe you have leagues that are on a lower level than the PSL.

“It always depends in which country you wanna move to, hence we see some Europeans come to SA. They come here because other European leagues are below the PSL's standard in terms of competitiveness and maybe even incentives.”