Kaizer Chiefs' Ntseki's wealth of experience makes him seasoned coach and produces the best players - Mathebula

Kaizer Chiefs legend David Mathebula says new Amakhosi head coach Molefi Ntseki has the blueprint of developing the best players.

Chiefs legend comes to the defence on PSL rookie coach

Ntseki will coach in the PSL for the first time in his career

Khama Billiat still missing in action from Chiefs camp

WHAT HAPPENED: A section of Kaizer Chiefs fans did not appear to be delighted at the appointment of Molefi Ntseki as the head coach of the side.

But David Mathebula, who is a celebrated Amakhosi legend, has come to the defence of Ntseki, saying even though he has never coached in the PSL before. Mathebula works as a development mentor at Naturena.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I think 80% of my work is something which I've learnt at Chiefs as a coach, I've been coaching everywhere but there were no people who were leading in those projects, so I had to bring my skill and then no one to reflect what I'm doing," Mathebula told SABC Sport.

"But with coach Ntseki around, I think I've developed a lot as a coach. From how you prepare the game, how you analyse a player, how you prepare for a session and how you prepare for the season as well. I think coming to join Chiefs was very good for me and I think I will develop further to become one of the best coaches

AND WHAT MORE: "He's got so much experience and when we have football conversations I think you feel that you think you know a lot about developing players but only to find out that you've got so much more that you can learn, more, especially from him," Mathebula added.

"He's been to the World Cup, promoted a lot of players, developed a lot of players and that's the kind of person that you want around you so that you can get as much information as you can. More especially at this time of my career as a coach as a young coach. I'm privileged to have him around."

"Having known him and working with him for close to a year now, I understand what type of players he's looking for. I understand what type of person he is, so, when preparing these players because we are preparing them for the senior team, they need to know that they will be working with a very professional coach who expects all the players to give their 100% from training until we play the match."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi are holding their pre-season camp in Mbombela, and the elephant in the room is that their star player, Khama Billiat has not reported for camp. The former Mamelodi Sundowns star has essentially gone AWOL even though the club have said they offered him a contract extension.

WHAT'S NEXT: The former Bafana Bafana mentor will continue to take his side through the paces while the club will wait on bated breath to see whether Billiat will resurface.