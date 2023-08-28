Kaizer Chiefs' Ntseki explains why he stuck with erratic Petersen despite pressure to replace him

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki is adamant he couldn't drop erratic Brandon Petersen since his teammates were also responsible for goals conceded.

Petersen has been making costly mistakes

Ntseki was urged to consider dropping keeper

Tactician explains why he cannot give in

WHAT HAPPENED: Petersen has been accused of costing Chiefs points owing to his mistakes in goal.

There have been calls from fans and a section of stakeholders urging Ntseki to consider replacing the custodian, but the tactician did not give in.

Petersen was in goal on Saturday to help the Glamour Boys secure their first Premier Soccer League win.

The coach capitalised on the opportunity to explain his decision to stick with the keeper.

WHAT HE SAID: "When it comes to players in the team, we play as a team, if a player is not having a good game we always help them up, this is the reason we saw Brandon playing every game, despite the mistakes he’s making because he’s a quality goalkeeper," Ntseki told the media.

"When it comes to him not conceding [against AmaZulu], it’s good for the club, it’s good for him and the goalkeeping department, but also the defenders played a very big role in making sure we don’t get balls played behind.

"It was a team effort, we were a bit deep in absorbing pressure AmaZulu was putting against us, and in defending deep you’re likely to get spaces behind, but I think the most important thing was for us to win this game and in winning, it’s a morale booster for us as a club and the players in particular."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Petersen has started in all five matches Chiefs have played in the 2023/24 season across all competitions.

The goalkeeper has kept just two clean sheets and conceded four goals in the process. Petersen was at fault when Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Amakhosi 2-1 a couple of weeks ago.

He conceded an own goal in TS Galaxy's 1-0 Premier Soccer League win but his display in the win over AmaZulu might be a sign the keeper has learned his lessons.

WHAT NEXT: Petersen has to try and remain consistent to help the club surge upwards on the table.