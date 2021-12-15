Kaizer Chiefs' Ntiya-Ntiya reveals Bafana Bafana hopes after rare Sekhukhune United start

Kaizer Chiefs left-back Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya believes he is on the right track to feature for the team regularly after making a rare Premier Soccer League start at the weekend.

Ntiya-Ntiya - who made just three league appearances and all as a substitute last season - was part of the squad that took on Sekhukhune United and defeated them 2-0 over the weekend.

The game marked the Glamour Boys' return to action after missing the matches against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows due to an outbreak of the coronavirus in their camp.

The 25-year-old was replaced by Sibusiso Mabiliso in the 85th minute, and given the amount of time he featured, he believes he will soon get more regular minutes.

"My physicality is on the right track," Ntiya-Ntiya said, as quoted by the club's website.

"To play for that long after starting a game for the first time in over a year shows that. Not every player can start a game after a year and play for almost 90 minutes. My next step from here is to get more game time.

"So that I can improve myself and, you never know, I can get into the national set up one day, I do feel that the coaches now have a good headache, as we have all put up our hands with Sunday’s showing.

"We need to push each other because we are all working for the team.

"To start the game was a great feeling.

"It has been a long time since I started a league game, and I am happy to have stepped in after such a long time. And to then gel with the team is a really positive thing. I feel 100 per cent that I gave the team a good performance.

"It was good for me and for the team because we were able to sharpen the squad."

As Chiefs will be looking for a third successive PSL win over Royal AM on December 19, the left-back will hope the technical team will involve him more as he builds on his physical fitness level.

So far, Amakhosi, who have played 14 games, are second with 25 points as Mamelodi Sundowns lead with 40 points after engaging in two more games.