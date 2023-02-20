'Kaizer Chiefs not using their resources to the maximum' - Middendorp identifies Amakhosi's biggest problem

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernest Middendorp has explained what he thinks is Amakhosi’s biggest undoing as they struggle for trophies.

Chiefs have been struggling to win trophies since 2015

Middendorp also failed during his second stint at Naturena

He discusses the sources of Chiefs' problems

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants have not won any silverware since being crowned 2014/15 Premier League champions. That has seen coaches and players shouldering the extra weight of expectations to end the long trophy drought.

Even Middendorp himself failed to break the trophyless run during his second stint at the club between December 2018 and September 2020.

The German feels Chiefs are very professional in their way of doing business but are not using the resources at their disposal to great effect, hence their struggles.

WHAT MIDDENDORP SAID: “Professionally, of course, they are a team like Kaizer Chiefs have a professional [side], of course, I was not really happy at the end of the time with certain circumstances, no doubt about it,” said Middendorp as per KickOff, after Chiefs' 3-2 loss to Golden Arrows on Sunday.

“But the professionalism on the club side is on the highest level, there's no doubt about it. I wish they can indicate a certain development, a certain direction.

“And use the resources that they have to the maximum. It's what I'm always talking about; the knowledge, the resources, the infrastructure, if you have it in place then use it to the maximum, I think there is space for improvement.”

AND WHAT MORE? Middendorp snubbed Chiefs and rates his brief stint at Free State Stars as his best time working in South Africa.

“Definitely, the biggest happiness in terms of implementing ideas fully, even if it was a short time was definitely Free State Stars,” he continued.

“You will be surprised but everyone was thinking, ‘No, this Mike Mokoena [the late Free State Stars chairman] is interfering, he's telling you what to do’ and so on. The opposite was the case. He made it very clear what he expected, yes that was definitely a fantastic time.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since Chiefs last won the league title in 2015, Arthur Zwane is the sixth coach to be appointed at Naturena. His five predecessors failed to win anything, putting more pressure on him to win silverware.

With Amakhosi a distance behind PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, winning the league title is almost impossible. But Chiefs still have an opportunity to end the season with something in their cabinet if they win the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Having failed to win their last two league games, Chiefs face Orlando Pirates in Saturday's Soweto Derby.

They would be hoping their difficult run of form will not affect their confidence ahead of the biggest fixture in South African football.