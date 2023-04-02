Coach Arthur Zwane has this is the worst season he has endured since joining Kaizer Chiefs.

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs tactician Zwane was explaining why the team has had inconsistencies this season in the playing unit and on the pitch.

On Saturday, Amakhosi made a huge step in their bid to play Caf Champions League football next season after a 2-1 win against Stellenbosch at the FNB Stadium.

The tactician then shed light on why his team struggled to finish the created chances in front of their fans.

WHAT HE SAID: "If you look at where we come from from the beginning of the season, we’ve been chopping and changing, remember we started with Khama [Billiat] as the top man," Zwane said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"That was before Christian [Saile] and Caleb [Bimenyimana] came when we had already started the season also, we’re always looking for combinations.

"And sometimes, you don’t understand, when you’re looking for these combinations and certain players come in while we’re already under pressure, and they are expected to come in and deliver, you know? And still has to understand the culture, environment, and settle.

"So it’s not easy in a team of Chiefs’ calibre, where we’re expected to perform week in week out, injuries as well, where when somebody is doing well, then it’s either that or suspensions."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Zwane went on to share his experience with the public with six Premier Soccer League rounds remaining to end the season.

"We have had a very difficult season, for me, this is the worst season since I have been at Kaizer Chiefs, even before… when I was an assistant and even before I was still with the development," the former attacker added.

"I don’t think any other coach has been in this situation, myself and [Dillon] Sheppard and the rest of the technical team are in.

"We have had so many challenges, and having said that – I must still commend the players that came in under pressure when those we had were still being part of building a core team [to create] an identity."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kaizer Chiefs are currently fourth on the table with 40 points the same as Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United, who occupy the second and third positions, respectively, owing to their superior goal difference.

Amakhosi are in the last eight of the Nedbank Cup and Zwane is also hopeful of ending the eight-year trophy drought in his debut full season.

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs will play Marumo Gallants in their next PSL match.