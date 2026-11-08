Kaizer Chiefs 'not in the same boat as the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates' ahead of Carling Knockout Cup clash

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Kaizer Chiefs face a pivotal moment in their season as they prepare for a high-stakes Carling Knockout Cup quarter-final against Siwelele FC this Sunday. After a difficult run of form that included a painful Soweto Derby defeat, the pressure is mounting on Fernando Da Cruz to deliver silverware to the Naturena faithful. However, former Amakhosi winger Mandla Masango believes the club's current struggles have actually stripped away the burden of expectation, leaving them in a unique position.

Advertisement

Pressure relief for the Glamour Boys

Despite their status as one of the most storied institutions in South African football, Kaizer Chiefs enter their upcoming cup fixture with a surprisingly low level of external pressure.

The fixture itself has seen a late logistical shift, with the kick-off time moved from mid-afternoon to 18:00. This adjustment was made to prevent a scheduling clash with the high-profile CAF Super Cup meeting between Mamelodi Sundowns and USM Alger, which takes place at Loftus Versfeld at 15:00.

Masango, who knows exactly what it takes to succeed in the famous gold and black jersey, believes the lack of expectation could be a secret weapon. While the club's history demands success, their recent performances have lowered the bar compared to the dominant forces in the country. By embracing the role of the outsider, the players might find the freedom required to rediscover their best form. The objective is clear: navigate this quarter-final hurdle and keep the dream of a trophy alive in what has otherwise been a challenging campaign for the Soweto giants.

Chasing the standard set by rivals

The gap between Chiefs and the current pacesetters of the South African game has become a major talking point for pundits and former players alike. While Amakhosi are still searching for a consistent identity under Da Cruz, their primary rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, have continued to collect trophies and dominate the domestic scene.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking in an interview with FARPost, Masango detailed why he feels the current environment favours his former side heading into the weekend. "Actually, I think Chiefs will go all the way [to the semi-finals] because they have nothing to lose at this current moment. They are more like underdogs, even though they are a big club," Masango explained. This perspective highlights a shift in the hierarchy of South African football, where the traditional "Big Three" status is being challenged by the sheer dominance of the two teams currently leading the pack.

Related Topics

The former winger further elaborated on the specific divide between these clubs, noting that the expectations placed on Pirates and Sundowns are far higher due to their recent silverware hauls. "They are not in the same boat as the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, because these two clubs are performing extremely well. Pirates are the defending champions of the Carling Knockout Cup as well as the league. So, the pressure is not on Chiefs this time around," he added.

A path to the semi-finals

Despite the underdog label, history suggests that Chiefs have the quality to overcome Siwelele FC, especially given their previous meeting this season. The two sides clashed in the league back in September, a thrilling encounter that saw Amakhosi emerge as 3-2 victors.

Advertisement

Masango is confident that if the team can find a sense of rhythm and clinical finishing, they will be too strong for their opponents on Sunday evening. The key, in his view, is for the players to ignore the outside noise and focus on the immediate task of winning a cup tie. "They just need to be more consistent, go all out, and bury Siwelele. I think they will be able to make it to the semis on Sunday," the former South Africa international concluded.

The Carling Knockout Cup represents the last realistic chance for Chiefs to claim a major trophy in the short term, making this quarter-final a defining moment for the coaching staff. With the league title appearing increasingly out of reach and other cup avenues closed, all eyes will be on Polokwane to see if the Glamour Boys can indeed thrive as underdogs. If they can secure a victory, it could serve as the catalyst for a season turnaround, proving that even when they aren't in the "same boat" as the champions, they are still a force to be reckoned with.