Kaizer Chiefs not doing well but Soweto Derby nerves are high - Orlando Pirates' Hotto

Orlando Pirates midfielder Deon Hotto has admitted Kaizer Chiefs are making them a bit nervous despite their poor run of results in the PSL.

Pirates beat Sundowns to reach MTN8 final

Chiefs were knocked out by AmaZulu in the semis

Pirates and Chiefs to face off at FNB Stadium

WHAT HAPPENED? The Buccaneers will come up against their rivals Amakhosi in the Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Ahead of the PSL fixture, Pirates are basking in the glory of the 3-0 victory against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semi-final clash. Meanwhile, Chiefs failed to reach the final of the domestic cup after losing on the away goals rule to AmaZulu.

The 31-year-old Hotto believes Amakhosi will produce a tough game despite their recent struggles.

WHAT DID HOTTO SAY? “The nerves are high even though Chiefs are not doing well. It’s a derby and it is not about form and it is going to be a totally different ball game,” Hotto told the media ahead of the contest.

“We can’t look at the games they played and think they didn’t get the results they wanted. It’s a derby and it is going to be a different Chiefs definitely. So we must not go out there and think they drew and lost. It will be a different ball game.

“All we are taking from the last game is just positives going into this match, which is a big one.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Buccaneers are ahead of Amakhosi on the 16-team table. They are sitting fourth on 19 points from 12 matches while Chiefs are fifth on 18 points from the same number of matches.

Pirates won their last league fixture 2-0 against Golden Arrows while Chiefs drew 2-2 against TS Galaxy and this came after they had lost 2-1 to Chippa United.

WHAT NEXT FOR HOTTO? The Namibian star will hope to help the Bucs get their sixth victory of the season against Amakhosi at FNB Stadium on Saturday.