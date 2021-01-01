No Nurkovic goals in nine matches, but there's glimmer of hope for Kaizer Chiefs marksman

Amakhosi's slump in form has coincided with a dip from their usual reliable goalscorer, who was a constant threat to the Horoya defence

Samir Nurkovic extended his goal drought to nine competitive matches when he failed to find the back of the net for Kaizer Chiefs against Horoya AC on Tuesday evening.

However, Nurkovic's display in the Caf Champions League match indicated that the striker, who netted 14 goals across all competitions for Chiefs last term, might soon snap his goal drought.



Goals have dried up for the 28-year-old centre-forward in the current season and his confidence took a nosedive along with his form in recent weeks.

Nurkovic was seen as the man who would change Chiefs' fortunes when he made his maiden appearance of the season against Maritzburg United as a substitute in a PSL match on January 9 after recovering from an injury.

The Serbian hitman then scored in the following match against AmaZulu FC on January 13 - inspiring Amakhosi to a 1-0 league victory with his solitary strike and it remains his only goal in this campaign.

It was a start of a three-match winning run for the Glamour Boys as they also secured victories over Cape Town City and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the league.

Nurkovic provided an assist against City and TTM with the Tutin-born player enjoying some support from the likes of Lebogang Manyama, Leonardo Castro and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo in the attack.

However, Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt then changed his tactics with Nurkovic operating as a lone striker and he became ineffective in front of goal, which has contributed to Amakhosi's current seven-match winless run.

Nurkovic was isolated, without much support and he was targeted by the opposing defences, while goalscoring opportunities became scarce for the former Zlate Moravce player, who looked frustrated.



But against Horoya, Nurkovic looked sharp and motivated while playing alongside Bernard Parker and Castro in a front three and their dangerous runs and movement caused havoc for the Guinean champions' defence.

The 2018/19 Slovakian 2 Liga Golden Boot winner had chances aplenty to score, but he fluffed his lines each and every time when he was presented with the opportunity.

Nurkovic did put the ball in the back of the net seven minutes after the restart, but his goal was ruled marginally offside following a quick team move by Amakhosi in the opposition's box.

Even last season when Nurkovic was scoring goals left, right and centre for Chiefs he had Castro and the currently-injured Khama Billiat as his partners in crime in the attack.

Nurkovic's performance against Horoya showed that goals will start flowing for the lethal forward if there is adequate supply and support for him upfront.