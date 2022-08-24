Kaizer Chiefs' Ngezana experiment backfires for Amakhosi coach Zwane

It was a first win of the season for the Citizens, who were full value for maximum points after creating a lot of chances against the Glamour Boys

Kaizer Chiefs’ three-man central defensive line-up was ruthlessly exposed by Cape Town City during the Soweto side’s 2-0 defeat on Tuesday night.

Chiefs had come into the game on the back of a good performance in their 1-0 win over Richards Bay last Saturday.

With Yusuf Maart suspended, head coach Arthur Zwane brought in Phathutshedzo Nange into central midfield.

He also left out attack-minded midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo - and added another central defender in Siyabonga Ngezana. Zwane had shown faith in Ngezana after bringing him on as a sub in the match against Richards Bay - the game which followed the defeat by Mamelodi Sundowns where Ngezana had committed two costly errors.

It was a nice idea from Zwane – to try and restore confidence in Ngezana. Unfortunately for them, though, it didn’t work out against City. Playing a three-man central defensive partnership, along with Reeve Frosler and Dillon Solomons as wing-backs, Chiefs were left exposed down the flanks and in the channels as the Citizens ran rampant in the opening half.



Had the Cape side been more clinical, they could well have scored two or three more goals as the Amakhosi defence was cut apart several times.

For City’s first goal, Ngezana was found wanting as he allowed Darwin Gonzalez to sneak in behind him to convert a back-post cross.

There were other occasions too, and to be fair to Ngezana, who was playing on the right of the three-man central defensive unit, there were problems on the left as well as the Chiefs defence looked anything but water-tight.

They certainly lacked the cohesion and focus which was shown against Richards Bay, when Chiefs lined up with a more attack-minded side, and with only two central defenders in Zitha Kwinika and Njabulo Ngcobo – who seemed well-suited playing together.

Ngezana’s inclusion only seemed to disrupt that partnership. And while Chiefs started the second half better, unfortunately for Ngezana, he was again at fault when the Cape side scored their second - after being beaten in the air by Nathan Idumba.

Heading into Sunday’s MTN8 clash against Stellenbosch FC, Zwane now has more questions than answers as to what his side’s best line-up is, following three defeats and two wins in five matches this season for the Glamour Boys.